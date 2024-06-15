Open Menu

Catherine, Princess Of Wales, To Make First Public Appearance In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 10:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Saturday makes a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London.

Kate, as she is widely known, has not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service in December last year, and revealed in March that she was receiving chemotherapy.

With the 42-year-old princess one of the world's most-photographed women, her protracted absence has fuelled speculation, particularly online, about her health and whereabouts.

In a lengthy social media post on Friday evening, she said she was "making good progress" with her treatment, which she added is set to last for several more months.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," the princess said.

Kate's emotional announcement that she had cancer came just weeks after it was disclosed that her father-in-law King Charles III had also been diagnosed with the condition.

Neither has revealed what type of cancer they have.

British head of state Charles, 75, was given the green light to resume public duties in April, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by his progress.

His first engagement was meeting staff and patients at a London cancer treatment centre. Earlier this month, he attended commemoration events in northern France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

But unlike previous years, when he inspected troops on horseback at Trooping the Colour, Charles will do so this year from a carriage.

His elder son and heir William, 41, will be on horseback.

