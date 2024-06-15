Catherine, Princess Of Wales, To Make First Public Appearance In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 10:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Saturday makes a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London.
Kate, as she is widely known, has not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service in December last year, and revealed in March that she was receiving chemotherapy.
With the 42-year-old princess one of the world's most-photographed women, her protracted absence has fuelled speculation, particularly online, about her health and whereabouts.
In a lengthy social media post on Friday evening, she said she was "making good progress" with her treatment, which she added is set to last for several more months.
"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," the princess said.
Kate's emotional announcement that she had cancer came just weeks after it was disclosed that her father-in-law King Charles III had also been diagnosed with the condition.
Neither has revealed what type of cancer they have.
British head of state Charles, 75, was given the green light to resume public duties in April, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by his progress.
His first engagement was meeting staff and patients at a London cancer treatment centre. Earlier this month, he attended commemoration events in northern France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
But unlike previous years, when he inspected troops on horseback at Trooping the Colour, Charles will do so this year from a carriage.
His elder son and heir William, 41, will be on horseback.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
More Stories From World
-
Football: Euro 2024 result4 minutes ago
-
Germany hammer 10-man Scotland to launch Euro 202414 minutes ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Nepal T20 World Cup scores2 hours ago
-
Sinkholes threaten luxury property in Chile's resort city2 hours ago
-
Golf: US Open scores2 hours ago
-
Aberg grinds to one-stroke US Open lead as Scheffler struggles2 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 table2 hours ago
-
Sweden's Aberg grabs US Open lead as rivals falter8 hours ago
-
Influx of murder victims overwhelms forensic morgue in Ecuador9 hours ago
-
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies9 hours ago
-
Germany in early goal rush as Euro 2024 kicks off9 hours ago
-
UNHCR warns against apathy, inaction amid spike in forced displacement10 hours ago