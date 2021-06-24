UrduPoint.com
Catholic Abbot Not Freed In Mali As Reported: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:36 PM

Catholic abbot not freed in Mali as reported: officials

A Malian abbot remains captive in the country's centre, Catholic officials said Thursday, contradicting reports that he had been freed along with four laypeople

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A Malian abbot remains captive in the country's centre, Catholic officials said Thursday, contradicting reports that he had been freed along with four laypeople.

A senior Church official from the town of Mopti and the regional governor had said Wednesday that all five had been released after two days in captivity.

The group disappeared on Monday while travelling from the mostly Catholic area of Segue in central Mali to the funeral of another abbot in the town of San.

The four laypeople "arrived yesterday in Segue but without the priest and his vehicle," Abbot Fernand Coulibaly, a Church spokesman, told AFP Thursday.

Kizito Togo of the Mopti parish confirmed that Abbot Leon Douyon remains in captivity.

