Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore to Be Sued Over Hundreds of Sex Abuse Cases - Lawyers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump and his colleague Adam Slater announced their intention to file civil actions against the Roman Catholic archdiocese in Baltimore over allegations that priests and other church personnel sexually abused hundreds of individuals.

"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore will be named in a series of civil actions collectively alleging that hundreds of individuals were sexually abused by clergy, seminarians, deacons, and employees of the church," Crump's law firm said in a letter on Tuesday.

The lawsuit follows release of a report developed by the Maryland Attorney General's Office in April that detailed the widespread sexual abuse that allegedly occurred over an 80-year span, committed by priests, deacons and other church leaders who held positions of authority in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The more than 450-page report identified 156 priests, seminarians, Catholic teachers and deacons in the Archdiocese who allegedly sexually abused and physically tortured more than 600 victims.