Catholic Church Not Going to Exclude Russia From Bishops' Conferences of Europe - Priest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The Catholic Church has no plans to exclude the conference of catholic bishops of Russia from the Council of the Bishops' Conferences of Europe due to the political situation, Secretary General of the Russian conference of bishops Stefan Lipke told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The conference of catholic bishops of Russia is a member of the Council of the Bishops' Conferences of Europe ... (Are they going) to exclude Russia? No, no one mentioned that," he said.

The Council of the Bishops' Conferences of Europe is a catholic conference combining a total of 32 episcopal conferences from the countries of Europe.