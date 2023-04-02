UrduPoint.com

Catholic Church Not Going To Exclude Russia From Bishops' Conferences Of Europe - Priest

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Catholic Church Not Going to Exclude Russia From Bishops' Conferences of Europe - Priest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The Catholic Church has no plans to exclude the conference of catholic bishops of Russia from the Council of the Bishops' Conferences of Europe due to the political situation, Secretary General of the Russian conference of bishops Stefan Lipke told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The conference of catholic bishops of Russia is a member of the Council of the Bishops' Conferences of Europe ... (Are they going) to exclude Russia? No, no one mentioned that," he said.

The Council of the Bishops' Conferences of Europe is a catholic conference combining a total of 32 episcopal conferences from the countries of Europe.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Sunday Church From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality ..

Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.