Catholic Pope Says Orthodox Christianity Plays 'Precious' Role in Europe

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Catholic Pope Francis has emphasized the role of Orthodox Christianity in Europe, which he said should be reformed to restore it to its former unity, in an interview with Italy's La Stampa out Friday.

"The starting, and restarting, point is human values, values of the human person. Together with Christian values: Europe has human and Christian roots, history tells us that. And when I say this, I don't separate Catholics, Orthodox, and Protestants. The Orthodox have a very precious role for Europe. We all share the same founding values," he said.

The European Union has been weakened by years of administrative missteps and internal divisions, the pontiff said.

He added he hoped that "a process of relaunch" would begin after May's elections.

"Europe cannot and must not break apart. It is a historical, cultural as well as a geographical unity. The dream of the Founding Fathers had substance because it was an implementation of this unity. Now, we must not lose this heritage," he argued.

The pope admitted that he was glad that Germany's Ursula von der Leyen would lead the European Union's main executive body, the European Commission, because women know how to bring people together.