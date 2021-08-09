UrduPoint.com

Catholic Priest Killed In France's West, Police Ruling Out Terrorist Attack - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) A Catholic priest was killed in France's Western Vendee department, police are not looking into the terrorist attack as the suspect's motivation at this stage, BFMTV reported on Monday.

The suspect, a Rwandan refugee, was reportedly taken into custody.

According to BFMTV, the refugee, who set a cathedral in Nantes on fire last year, showed up at the gendarmerie this morning and confessed to killing the priest who sheltered him.

As the refugee was awaiting trial in the cathedral arson case, which could take place in 2022, he was under judicial supervision while living in a Catholic community in Vendee's Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre.

