Catholic Problems Must Not Be Over-Exaggerated As Means To Destroy Roman Church - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Roman Catholic Church is facing problems, but they should not be over-blown as a means to destroy the church, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview on Thursday.

"Are there any problems there [in the Roman Catholic Church]? Yes, there are, but they cannot be over-exaggerated and used for destroying the Roman Catholic Church itself. This is what cannot be done," Putin told the Financial Times.

