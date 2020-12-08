Catholicos of Armenian Apostolic Church Urges Prime Minister to Resign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) One of the highest-place bishops of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I on Tuesday called for resignation of the country's prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, amid protests over a controversial ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan on the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a statement posted on the official website, the catholicos mentioned a deep concern of the Armenian people over losing most of Karabakh's territory, as well as "national dignity and pride," adding that the Armenian people everywhere are expressing justified protest against the ceasefire agreement. The bishop cited the collective will of the Armenian people, as well as the paramount interest of the country and people, must be the guiding principles of any actions and decisions.

"In light of the current crisis, we are calling on Pashinyan, following the same principles, to make the decision to resign from the office of the prime minister, allowing the National Assembly to elect a new prime minister in compliance with the constitution," the statement reads, adding that the catholicos expected a snap general election called by a new government of national accord if it considers it a priority.

On November 10, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after weeks of hostilities in the area. Under the agreement, Baku will gain control of the territories seized during the recent hostilities, prompting a public outcry in Armenia.

The Armenian catholicosate of Cilicia, also known as the Great House of Cilicia is an autocephalous Eastern Orthodox church, which acknowledges the primacy of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the governing authority of the Armenian Apostolic Church. It presides over the church's dioceses in Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus.