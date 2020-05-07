UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catholics To Return To Italy's Churches Under New Rules

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:27 PM

Catholics to return to Italy's churches under new rules

Catholics will be able to attend masses, baptisms, weddings and funerals in Italian churches from May 18, provided they abide by a series of anti-coronavirus rules, the government said Thursday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Catholics will be able to attend masses, baptisms, weddings and funerals in Italian churches from May 18, provided they abide by a series of anti-coronavirus rules, the government said Thursday.

All public religious ceremonies were cancelled when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in early March over a pandemic that has since killed nearly 30,000 people, according to Italy's official toll.

The faithful will have to wear masks and sit or stand well spaced out, according to rules drawn up and approved by a scientific committee.

In addition, holy water fonts where the faithful traditionally dip their fingers before making the sign of the cross on their forehead, will be dry and there will be no exchanging the sign of peace, which normally involves shaking hands with the people close by.

The most delicate issue from a hygiene point of view will be the distribution of the communion wafer.

The masked celebrant will have to disinfect his hands, put on single-use gloves, and drop the wafer into the believer's hands without coming into contact with them, and while remaining at an adequate distance.

Related Topics

Water Italy March May From Government

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

14 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

59 minutes ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

1 hour ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Turkey Bans 3 Foreign Banks From Doing Foreign Exc ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.