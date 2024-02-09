Cattle Dispute Spirals Into 'crisis' In Northern Nigerian Town
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Mangu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) It began as an apparent quarrel over right of way when a motorbike taxi driver in north central Nigeria faced off with cattle herders whose animals were crossing into the rural road.
What exactly happened is a matter of dispute.
But the late January fight swiftly spiralled into one of the deadliest recent outbreaks of violence in Plateau State, long a flashpoint for intercommunal clashes.
Reprisals quickly escalated, residents and community leaders say.
Angry youths attacked a herder community and violence spread from rural areas to a mostly Christian village -- and for the first time, to the urban centre of Mangu town.
When calm returned, around 55 people were dead, thousands displaced from their homes and houses, schools, churches and mosques burned to the ground, according to the Red Cross and residents.
"What surprised us was Mangu," Mohammed Lawal Ishaq, Plateau secretary for the Muslim community group JNI, told AFP.
"Clearly we can't run away from it, it was a religious crisis."
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From World
-
Five dead after India madrassa demolition sparks clashes6 minutes ago
-
Polish farmers protest Ukraine imports and EU regulations26 minutes ago
-
Ivory Coast's Haller eyes AFCON glory after cancer battle, Bundesliga agony46 minutes ago
-
Capuozzo, Varney start for Italy against Ireland46 minutes ago
-
Prince Harry settles UK hacking lawsuit against Mirror tabloid46 minutes ago
-
Star Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 882 hours ago
-
Polish farmers protest Ukraine imports as govt weighs new bans2 hours ago
-
Law and politics hamper UK museum artefacts returns2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 1st T20 scores2 hours ago
-
Colombia and FARC dissident group announce peace talks2 hours ago
-
Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores2 hours ago