Cattle Dispute Spirals Into 'crisis' In Northern Nigerian Town

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Mangu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) It began as an apparent quarrel over right of way when a motorbike taxi driver in north central Nigeria faced off with cattle herders whose animals were crossing into the rural road.

What exactly happened is a matter of dispute.

But the late January fight swiftly spiralled into one of the deadliest recent outbreaks of violence in Plateau State, long a flashpoint for intercommunal clashes.

Reprisals quickly escalated, residents and community leaders say.

Angry youths attacked a herder community and violence spread from rural areas to a mostly Christian village -- and for the first time, to the urban centre of Mangu town.

When calm returned, around 55 people were dead, thousands displaced from their homes and houses, schools, churches and mosques burned to the ground, according to the Red Cross and residents.

"What surprised us was Mangu," Mohammed Lawal Ishaq, Plateau secretary for the Muslim community group JNI, told AFP.

"Clearly we can't run away from it, it was a religious crisis."

