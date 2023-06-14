UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Caucasus Mercenaries in Ukraine Seize Luxury Mansions in Kherson - Source

HENICHES'K (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) A group of mercenaries from the so-called Caucasus Legion fighting for the Ukrainian government has seized two blocks of mansions in a prestigious neighborhood of Kherson, a Russian security service officer told Sputnik, citing their sources in the Ukrainian army.

"As of May 30, a group of Caucasus Legion mercenaries, along with the Ukrainian troops, occupied a private two-storey house in Kherson ... The house is located in a prestigious neighborhood and surrounded by private households. Georgian mercenaries, including Caucasus Legion commander Lado Gamsakhurdia, occupy the first and the second floors of the building," the officer said.

The house's takeover could have been executed with the help of the commander's adviser Alexey Lyublinsky, known under the call sign "Kherson," whose responsibility is intelligence work for the Caucasus Legion, the source said.

"In late 2022, Lyublinsky, together with Caucasus Legion mercenaries, was capturing private properties, which belonged to the residents of the Zaporizhzhia Region they suspected of pro-Russian sympathies," the officer stated.

Russian intelligence has discovered that the mercenaries at the occupied house have been receiving humanitarian aid sent by a woman based in Western Ukraine, Lyudmila Sivak.

The intelligence also revealed a bus route by which the Caucasus Legion's new recruits enter Ukraine: Tbilisi-Batumi-Istanbul-Izmail-Odessa-Kherson, the source added.

The Caucasus Legion, named in analogy with the German Caucasian-Mohameddan Legion during the World War II, is one of several units of foreign fighters established by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February 2022 to support Ukraine's troops deter the Russian special military operation.

