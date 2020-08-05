Cause of Massive Beirut Blast Remains Unknown - Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The main cause of the devastating blast that hit the port of Beirut on Tuesday remains unknown, Lebanese Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmy said, recommending awaiting for results of the investigation.

"It is better to wait for the results of the investigation.

Initial information indicates the presence of a huge amount of high-yield explosives, but the main cause of the blast is so far unknown," Fahmy told the MTV channel.

"Preliminary information indicates that there were high explosive materials that were confiscated a long time ago," he added.

Around 80 percent of the fire is under control, according to the minister.

The Lebanese authorities have earlier refuted the initial reports that the blast was caused by a fire at a fireworks warehouse near the port.