Causes Of Emergencies With Soyuz, Progress Spacecraft May Be Different - Roscosmos

February 13, 2023

Causes of Emergencies With Soyuz, Progress Spacecraft May Be Different - Roscosmos

Emergency situations with the Progress MS-21 and Soyuz MS-22 led to breakdowns in the thermal control systems of both spacecraft, but this does not mean that the causes of the incidents are the same, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Emergency situations with the Progress MS-21 and Soyuz MS-22 led to breakdowns in the thermal control systems of both spacecraft, but this does not mean that the causes of the incidents are the same, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said.

"Although the result of both emergency situations is the same, the reasons may be different," Borisov said in a video message.

On February 11, Roscosmos reported a depressurization of the thermal circuit of the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft docked to the ISS. The spacecraft spent more than three months in the station, its undocking and flooding were scheduled for February 18. According to Roscosmos, the incident did not affect either the safety of the crew or the flight plans to the station.

The depressurization occurred after docking of new spacecraft Progress MS-22, at that time all the cargo planned for flooding had already been placed in the MS-21.

A similar situation occurred on December 15 last year. Then, shortly before the spacewalk within the Russian program, the thermal circuit of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 depressurized. Due to a non-functioning cooling system, it was decided to send the next Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft to the ISS a little earlier than planned in order to return the crew, including Russians Sergey Prokpyiev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio, on it. Soyuz MS-22 will be grounded without a crew after a new spacecraft arrives.

