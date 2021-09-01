UrduPoint.com

Causes Of Russian Military Plane Crash In Moscow Region Remain Undetermined - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:45 PM

Any media reports on what caused a Il-112V military transport plane to crash near Moscow last month are only assumptions, as no official conclusions are available yet, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Oleg Bocharov, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Any media reports on what caused a Il-112V military transport plane to crash near Moscow last month are only assumptions, as no official conclusions are available yet, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Oleg Bocharov, said on Wednesday.

Russian newspaper Kommersant reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that the fatal crash was caused by the right engine of the plane losing its gas-dynamic stability and spitting fire, which damaged the turbine and blocked the fuel pipes.

"The commission investigating the Il-112V crash is still at work. No final findings on the causes of the crash are available yet.

What the Kommersant newspaper published are only suppositions of its sources, but not the official findings. Any statements on the causes of the tragedy are premature at this point, and the true causes will be determined by the commission," Bocharov said.

The Il-112V light military transport aircraft crashed in the town of Kubinka during a training flight on August 17. All three crew members seasoned pilots died.

The Russian state tech corporation, Rosted, formed an inquiry commission later that day which involves experts from aerospace research institutes and manufacturers.

