Cautious equities mired on virus, Brexit worries

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Global markets stock markets were uninspired Wednesday on fading US stimulus hopes, stubborn coronavirus worries and growing uncertainty over Britain's post-Brexit trade with the European Union, dealers said.

"Politicians in the United States do not appear to be close to striking a deal with respect to the Covid-19 relief package," observed CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"A couple of potential vaccines for the coronavirus have encountered setbacks, and to top it all off, uncertainty still persists in relation to the future relationship between the UK and the EU." Sterling recovered a little ground against the Dollar after faltering, as a deadline set by the British to reach a post-Brexit trade deal approaches on Thursday with no sign of a breakthrough in talks amid UK media reports the deadline will have to be stretched into Brexit 'injury time'.

Noting new virus restrictions in Europe and beyond, ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada cautioned that "at this rate, there is a good chance economic recovery will stall in Europe and investors are evidently responding by reducing their exposure on the euro and European stock.

" After a cautious start Wall Street saw the Dow slide 0.6 percent while the tech heavy Nasdaq was off 0.8 percent.

London and Paris also sagged while Frankfurt closed just 0.1 percent ahead after Tuesday had brought falls all round on the back of the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Virus concerns have returned to the fore amid a surge in new infections and the halting of two trials denting hopes for a vaccine or treatment being developed anytime soon.

Fears for the economic recovery have mounted in recent weeks because of the Covid-19 resurgence, particularly in Europe where governments are resorting to new controls while trying to avoid the devastating nationwide lockdowns of March and April.

The Netherlands is set to go into "partial lockdown" later Wednesday, with all bars, cafes and restaurants to close for at least two weeks, while France is expected to announce tighter restrictions.