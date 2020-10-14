UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cautious Equities Mired On Virus, Brexit Worries

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:21 PM

Cautious equities mired on virus, Brexit worries

Global markets stock markets were uninspired Wednesday on fading US stimulus hopes, stubborn coronavirus worries and growing uncertainty over Britain's post-Brexit trade with the European Union, dealers said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Global markets stock markets were uninspired Wednesday on fading US stimulus hopes, stubborn coronavirus worries and growing uncertainty over Britain's post-Brexit trade with the European Union, dealers said.

"Politicians in the United States do not appear to be close to striking a deal with respect to the Covid-19 relief package," observed CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"A couple of potential vaccines for the coronavirus have encountered setbacks, and to top it all off, uncertainty still persists in relation to the future relationship between the UK and the EU." Sterling recovered a little ground against the Dollar after faltering, as a deadline set by the British to reach a post-Brexit trade deal approaches on Thursday with no sign of a breakthrough in talks amid UK media reports the deadline will have to be stretched into Brexit 'injury time'.

Noting new virus restrictions in Europe and beyond, ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada cautioned that "at this rate, there is a good chance economic recovery will stall in Europe and investors are evidently responding by reducing their exposure on the euro and European stock.

" After a cautious start Wall Street saw the Dow slide 0.6 percent while the tech heavy Nasdaq was off 0.8 percent.

London and Paris also sagged while Frankfurt closed just 0.1 percent ahead after Tuesday had brought falls all round on the back of the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Virus concerns have returned to the fore amid a surge in new infections and the halting of two trials denting hopes for a vaccine or treatment being developed anytime soon.

Fears for the economic recovery have mounted in recent weeks because of the Covid-19 resurgence, particularly in Europe where governments are resorting to new controls while trying to avoid the devastating nationwide lockdowns of March and April.

The Netherlands is set to go into "partial lockdown" later Wednesday, with all bars, cafes and restaurants to close for at least two weeks, while France is expected to announce tighter restrictions.

Related Topics

Dollar Europe France European Union Paris Frankfurt David United Kingdom United States Netherlands Euro Brexit March April Market Media All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives ..

6 minutes ago

'Emily in Paris' creator dreamt of a life in the c ..

12 seconds ago

Argentina needs 'credible' plan to overcome crisis ..

14 seconds ago

India bound to reverse Aug 5th action, remove 800, ..

18 seconds ago

France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes Les Ma ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.