Cautious Hopes Before New Round Of US-China Trade Talks

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:19 PM

Cautious hopes before new round of US-China trade talks

US trade negotiators return to China this week for a fresh round of talks in a new city, but experts warn a change of air is unlikely to quickly solve an impasse between the world's two biggest economies

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ):US trade negotiators return to China this week for a fresh round of talks in a new city, but experts warn a change of air is unlikely to quickly solve an impasse between the world's two biggest economies.

The meetings in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the first face-to-face discussions since negotiations collapsed in May after President Donald Trump accused China of reneging on its commitments.

Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade in the tense stand-off.

Despite an agreement by Trump and President Xi Jinping at the G20 in Japan to cease hostilities, there has been little progress since -- and the US leader has irritated the Chinese side by claiming the slowing economy is forcing them to make a trade deal.

The dispute has centred on US demands for China to curb the alleged theft of American technology and provide a level-playing field to US companies in the Asian country.

Trump has also angered China by blacklisting telecom giant Huawei over national security concerns.

"Basically China tried to take this as a pure economic affair and just wants to make a deal, but on the US side it seems ... (they) try to connect the trade affairs with a strategic rivalry," Wang Chuanxing, professor at Tongji University, told AFP.

"The common ground is that both of the sides want to strike a deal, so this is very important."

