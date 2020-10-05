UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Cautious Optimism' As Conference Pushes Libya Peace

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:36 PM

'Cautious optimism' as conference pushes Libya peace

Germany's foreign minister on Monday voiced "cautious optimism" over efforts to end the conflict in Libya, as top diplomats sought to foster a peace drive given new impetus by a series of talks in recent weeks

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):Germany's foreign minister on Monday voiced "cautious optimism" over efforts to end the conflict in Libya, as top diplomats sought to foster a peace drive given new impetus by a series of talks in recent weeks.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres joined German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, other top diplomats and representatives of neighbouring countries at the meeting in Berlin.

"We believe that there is now a window in which much has become possible that was not possible before. I think we must seize that," Maas said.

"There is reason for cautious optimism -- we see increasingly signs of a switch from a militaristic to a political logic," he added.

Libya has been wracked by conflict since the overthrow and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with rival power centres as well as a myriad of militias vying for control.

But there has been increased hope since the two main warring factions separately announced in August that they would cease hostilities, which was followed by a series of UN-backed talks.

"In recent weeks and months, I have been encouraged to witness a lull in the fighting," said Guterres, adding that "direct confrontation between the parties has been limited." - 'A scandal' - The rival parties were brought together in Berlin in January, but attempts to impose a ceasefire and arms embargo largely failed for months.

Guterres said Monday that the commitments made in Berlin had to be upheld, including "full and unconditional implementation of the Security Council arms embargo." "The violations of the embargo are a scandal and call into question the basic commitment to peace of all involved," he said.

The two main factions are based around the internationally recognised Government of National Accord in Tripoli and a parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive on Tripoli in April 2019.

But it has been beaten back by the GNA with military support from Turkey, which has turned the tide with the deployment of highly effective drones.

Diplomats say that Haftar no longer has the influence he used to wield, and the key eastern powerbroker is now Aguila Saleh, speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament.

The head of the GNA, Fayez al-Sarraj, has said he would step down by the end of this month as part of efforts to broker a peace agreement and both sides have called for national elections.

- 'Chart a path' - Talks in Morocco last month brought together five members of the Tripoli-based GNA and five from the rival parliament of Tobruk.

Two days of talks between representatives of Libya's rival administrations that took place in Egypt in late September paved the way for further face-to-face discussions.

A joint statement by Maas and Guterres after Monday's talks said the meeting "highlighted the need to seize the opportunity created by the positive developments over the past few weeks to achieve peace and stability in Libya." All Libyan parties should "act responsibly and constructively in the interest of their nation" and build consensus based on an "inclusive political settlement leading to elections that would restore democratic legitimacy," it added.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the international community wanted to help Libya "chart a path to peace.""We agreed during our meeting today that upcoming... talks are an important opportunity to do this and I urge all parties to make the most of it," he wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Scandal Russia Turkey Parliament Egypt Twitter German Berlin Tripoli Libya United Arab Emirates Morocco January April August September 2019 Dictator All From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico unveils $14 bn investment plan to boost eco ..

2 minutes ago

US Urges Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers t ..

2 minutes ago

World Teachers' Day commemorated as coronavirus pu ..

6 minutes ago

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.