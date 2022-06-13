UrduPoint.com

Cautious Optimism At High-stakes WTO Meet

Published June 13, 2022

Cautious optimism at high-stakes WTO meet

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The World Trade Organization chief voiced cautious optimism Sunday as global trade ministers gathered to tackle food security threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, overfishing and equitable access to Covid vaccines.

Opening the WTO's first ministerial meeting in nearly five years, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said to "expect a rocky, bumpy road with a few landmines along the way".

But she told journalists she was "cautiously optimistic" that the more than 100 attending ministers would manage to agree on at least one or two of a long line of pressing issues, and that would be "a success".

The WTO faces pressure to eke out long-sought trade deals on a range of issues and show unity amid the still raging pandemic and an impending global hunger crisis.

