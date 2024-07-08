Cautious Relief From Germany Over French Far-right Defeat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The German government expressed relief tempered with caution on Monday over the defeat of France's far-right National Rally (RN) in the second round of legislative elections.
Pre-election polling had put the RN in first place, raising fears for the European Union's future direction with an anti-immigration, eurosceptic party potentially controlling the government of a key member.
In the end a left-wing alliance emerged as the biggest group in the new parliament, with the RN falling to third behind President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's administration was "somewhat relieved over what didn't happen", German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin.
Reacting to the result, Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens said that "reassuring would be the wrong word but it is good that nationalism in Europe is not becoming ever stronger".
But he added in comments to Germany's Welt tv broadcaster that forming a new government would be "very difficult, so we can't say that everything has gone well".
The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) has no obvious allies to form a majority and is yet to even agree on a figure who it would want to be the new prime minister.
"We will have to observe closely... how a government will be formed out of the very unusual circumstances," Hebestreit said.
He added that Scholz would "no doubt have the chance to discuss the situation in detail with his friend the French president in Washington" at this week's Nato summit.
Scholz himself had said in the run-up to the second round of the vote that a potential RN victory was a cause for "concern".
He told a gathering of his centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Wednesday that he stood with "all the democrats in France" who were fighting to prevent an RN-led government.
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
More Stories From World
-
Russia has neither 'hope' nor 'illusion' of improved French ties25 seconds ago
-
China achieves record high new energy vehicle registrations in H110 minutes ago
-
Russian missiles kill 24 in Ukraine, gut Kyiv children's hospital11 minutes ago
-
Aerobic exercise alleviates aging skeletal muscle fibrosis: study20 minutes ago
-
France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics20 minutes ago
-
Former China head coach Li re-appointed as Cangzhou Mighty Lions general manager31 minutes ago
-
PM Starmer meets N.Ireland leaders on UK tour40 minutes ago
-
Australia finalizes largest-ever athletics team for overseas Olympics40 minutes ago
-
Jayasuriya replaces Silverwood as Sri Lanka coach41 minutes ago
-
Germany 'somewhat relieved' over French far-right defeat51 minutes ago
-
Downpours affect expressways, flights in central China province1 hour ago
-
China Focus: Satellites deployed for relief efforts after dike breach in central China1 hour ago