Cautious Relief From Germany Over French Far-right Defeat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The German government expressed relief tempered with caution on Monday over the defeat of France's far-right National Rally (RN) in the second round of legislative elections.

Pre-election polling had put the RN in first place, raising fears for the European Union's future direction with an anti-immigration, eurosceptic party potentially controlling the government of a key member.

In the end a left-wing alliance emerged as the biggest group in the new parliament, with the RN falling to third behind President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's administration was "somewhat relieved over what didn't happen", German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin.

Reacting to the result, Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens said that "reassuring would be the wrong word but it is good that nationalism in Europe is not becoming ever stronger".

But he added in comments to Germany's Welt tv broadcaster that forming a new government would be "very difficult, so we can't say that everything has gone well".

The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) has no obvious allies to form a majority and is yet to even agree on a figure who it would want to be the new prime minister.

"We will have to observe closely... how a government will be formed out of the very unusual circumstances," Hebestreit said.

He added that Scholz would "no doubt have the chance to discuss the situation in detail with his friend the French president in Washington" at this week's Nato summit.

Scholz himself had said in the run-up to the second round of the vote that a potential RN victory was a cause for "concern".

He told a gathering of his centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Wednesday that he stood with "all the democrats in France" who were fighting to prevent an RN-led government.

