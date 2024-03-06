Cavaliers Comeback Stuns Celtics, Suns Hold Off Nuggets
Published March 06, 2024
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Cleveland Cavaliers overturned a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit to snap the Boston Celtics' 11-game winning streak with a 105-104 victory on Tuesday.
A week after coming back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat Dallas, Cleveland conjured an even more remarkable late show to stun Boston, the Eastern Conference leaders.
Boston looked to be cruising to a 12th straight win after a clinical display left them leading 93-71 early in the fourth quarter in Cleveland.
But Dean Wade erupted for 20 points in the final frame, draining a string of three-pointers to haul Cleveland back into the contest.
Wade, who finished with 23 points, made the winning layup with 19 seconds remaining to put Cleveland ahead after Kristaps Porzingis's free throw had helped the Celtics take a 104-103 lead.
Boston thought they had been thrown a lifeline when Jayson Tatum appeared to be fouled as he went for a late shot.
But the call was overturned in Cleveland's favor and time ran out to give the Cavaliers a victory made all the more impressive given the absence of key starters Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus.
"It feels good, my team-mates had the trust in me to make those shots," Wade said afterwards.
"Them just having that belief in me gave me the confidence and motivated me, and luckily they went in," added Wade, who was congratulated at courtside by Cleveland native and Kansas City Chiefs NFL star Travis Kelce following the win.
Wade finished with 23 points, including six-of-nine from three-point range, with eight rebounds.
Jarrett Allen had 21 points while Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro added 16 points apiece.
Boston were left wondering where it had all gone wrong after an extraordinary late collapse.
"We just went cold," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "I thought we had some good possessions where we didn't make the shot. But credit to them -- Wade played really well and they made plays down the stretch."
Tatum led Boston's scorers with 26 points while Porzingis added 24 and Jaylen Brown 21.
The Celtics remain comfortably on top of the Eastern Conference despite the loss with a 48-13 record. Milwaukee are second in the standings at 41-21 while Cleveland are third after improving to 40-21.
