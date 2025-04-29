Open Menu

Cavaliers Scorch Heat To Seal Series Sweep

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Cavaliers scorch Heat to seal series sweep

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Cleveland Cavaliers crushed the Miami Heat 138-83 to complete a 4-0 series sweep and cruise into the NBA Eastern Conference playoff semi-finals on Monday.

A dominant all-round offensive effort from the Cavaliers laid the foundations for a lopsided victory that saw the Heat exit the postseason with a whimper in front of their home crowd.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers scoring with 22 points on a night when six Cleveland players finished in double figures.

With Darius Garland (toe) missing from the Cleveland line-up, Mitchell received support from De'Andre Hunter with 19 points, Ty Jerome (18) and Evan Mobley (17).

The Eastern Conference No.1 seeds will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Indiana Pacers in the next round. Indiana lead that series 3-1.

Mitchell said Cleveland had been determined to wrap up the series swiftly.

"We came out here with a goal in mind," Mitchell told TNT television.

"To keep our foot on their throat and on their neck and continue to play 48 minutes of basketball."

That ruthlessness was apparent from the tip-off, with Cleveland rapidly opening up a monster 43-17 lead after the first quarter against a shellshocked Miami line-up.

The Cavs cranked up the pressure in the second quarter, stretching their lead to as many as 45 points before reaching half-time with a whopping 72-33 lead.

The punishment continued after the break, with the Cavaliers keeping the points flowing to build on their advantage, opening up a 48-point lead at 96-48 midway through the third quarter.

That lead had grown to 111-63 heading into the fourth quarter, and the carnage continued in the final frame as Cleveland romped home.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday's blowout -- which followed a 124-87 pummeling on Saturday -- underscored the gulf between the two teams.

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

39 minutes ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

9 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

9 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

9 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

9 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

9 hours ago
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

9 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

9 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

9 hours ago
 Progress on development schemes reviewed

Progress on development schemes reviewed

9 hours ago
 Effective Polio surveillance continues

Effective Polio surveillance continues

9 hours ago

More Stories From World