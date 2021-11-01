UrduPoint.com

Cave Collapse In Brazil Kills 9 People - Fire Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Nine people died in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo when the roof of a cave collapsed during firefighters' training, the local fire department said.

"There were 9 deaths and another person rescued ... there are no more victims at the site," the Sao Paulo fire department said on Twitter on Sunday.

A total of 26 people were participating in firefighter training in the region of Ribeirao Preto on Sunday. Earlier, local authorities said that seven people were killed in the collapse, while two were missing.

According to updated information, nine people are currently reported missing. Three people with various injuries were rescued, while 14 others did not sustain any injuries.

