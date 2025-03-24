Cavs beat Jazz to snap four-game NBA skid, Celtics and Pistons win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) NBA Eastern Conference leaders Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a balanced scoring performance in a 120-91 victory at Utah.

Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Donovan Mitchell added 16 to lead six Cavaliers in double figures while Evan Mobley added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland.

"It's a long season. We're going to go through some ups and downs, we're not going to play our best," Mitchell said.

"If this streak had happened in November I don't think everybody would be tripping as much. This is all part of the season. It's all part of getting better. Won tonight. We've turned the corner."

The Cavs improved to 57-14 -- the second-best record in the league behind Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City -- and maintained a five-game lead atop the East over defending champions Boston, who beat the Trail Blazers 129-116 in Portland.

A 15-0 run to open the second half lifted the Cavs ahead for good.

"We got some stops and then got in transition and made some shots. That helped," Mitchell said. "This is a great win. Now we've got to continue to take care of business."

In Portland, Jayson Tatum scored 30 points with nine rebounds and nine assists as the Celtics cruised to their fifth straight win despite the absence of Jaylen Brown, who missed a second straight game with a right knee injury.

Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday also sat out, but six Celtics players scored in double figures. That included 13 off the bench from Luke Kornet, who was a perfect six-for-six from the floor.

Boston made 23 three-pointers and never trailed in the second half, pulling away after the Blazers cut an 18-point deficit to eight late in the third quarter.

In Detroit, US teen rookie forward Ronald Holland scored 26 points off the bench to lead the Pistons over visiting New Orleans 136-130.

Jalen Duren added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who withstood a 40-point performance from New Orleans' CJ McCollum.

The Pistons are two wins from their first winning season since 2016 as they seek a first playoff berth since 2019 and first playoff win since 2008.

They're sixth in the East, four and a half games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks who beat the Philadelphia 76ers 132-119.

The Miami Heat snapped a 10-game losing streak, beating the Charlotte Hornets 122-105 behind 42 points from Andrew Wiggins -- who arrived last month in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Golden State.

Miami remained in 10th place in the East in the mix for the play-in tournament. The Hornets, led by 19 points from Nick Smith Jr., were eliminated from post-season contention.