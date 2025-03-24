Cavs Beat Jazz To Snap Four-game NBA Skid, Celtics And Pistons Win
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) NBA Eastern Conference leaders Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a balanced scoring performance in a 120-91 victory at Utah.
Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Donovan Mitchell added 16 to lead six Cavaliers in double figures while Evan Mobley added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland.
"It's a long season. We're going to go through some ups and downs, we're not going to play our best," Mitchell said.
"If this streak had happened in November I don't think everybody would be tripping as much. This is all part of the season. It's all part of getting better. Won tonight. We've turned the corner."
The Cavs improved to 57-14 -- the second-best record in the league behind Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City -- and maintained a five-game lead atop the East over defending champions Boston, who beat the Trail Blazers 129-116 in Portland.
