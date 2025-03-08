Cavs survive Hornets scare, Jokic makes history in Nuggets win

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Cleveland Cavaliers staged a dramatic late rally to stretch their unbeaten streak to 13 games with a nail-biting 118-117 over the lowly Charlotte Hornets in the NBA on Friday.

Charlotte, buoyed by a stellar 46-point display from Miles Bridges, looked ready to score a massive upset after opening up a nine-point lead with just over five minutes remaining.

But Eastern Conference leaders Cleveland, who this week became the first team to punch their ticket to the postseason, rallied superbly to claw their way back into the game.

A sensational Evan Mobley three-pointer tied it for the Cavs at 106-106 with just over two minutes remaining, before Donovan Mitchell put the Cavs into a winning position with six straight free throws.

Mitchell led the scoring for Cleveland with 24 points while Darius Garland finished with 20 and Mobley 19 as the Cavs improved to 53-10. Cleveland lead the East by eight games.

Bridges almost single-handedly inspired Charlotte to what would have been a remarkable upset. Only two other Hornets players finished with double figures as Charlotte fell to 14-48 to remain one place off the bottom of the table.

Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said his team's determination to dig out victory augured well for the looming playoff campaign.

"Thirteen in a row -- I think yes, we're in a good groove," Atkinson said.

"We've had to scratch and claw these last couple of games, which is great for playoff prep -- playing in some tight games and having to execute at the end of the game.

"Our group's in a really good place. It did feel like our energy was a little bit down, but when our energy's high it's really tough to beat us."

- History for Jokic -

In the Western Conference meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder extended their lead at the top of the standings after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 107-89.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault could afford to rest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, but they were still too strong for an outgunned Blazers line-up.

Aaron Wiggins led the Oklahoma City scoring with 30 points while Jaylin Williams posted his first career triple-double with 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 points.

OKC improved to 52-11 and lead the West by 11 games from the second-placed Los Angeles Lakers.

In Denver, Nikola Jokic made history en route to equalling his career-high tally of triple-doubles for a season as the Nuggets downed the Phoenix Suns 149-141 in an overtime thriller.

Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists to complete his 29th triple of the season. It marked the first time ever a player has scored more than 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a single game.

The Suns, desperately needing a victory as they chase a place in the play-in tournament, rallied back brilliantly from 21 points down in the third quarter to tie it up when Kevin Durant drained a three-pointer on the buzzer.

But Jokic took over in overtime to close out a victory that leaves the Nuggets third in the West on 41-22.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies halted their four-game skid with a 122-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, who were without the injured Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

Ja Morant sparked the Grizzlies with 31 points, while Desmond Bane added 27 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

The Grizzlies are fourth in the West with a 39-24 record while Dallas fell to 32-32.

In Miami, the Minnesota Timberwolves' balanced offense was enough to secure a 106-104 victory over the Heat, with seven T'Wolves players finishing in double figures.