Cavusoglu Ahead of Talks With Blinken Says He Expects a 'Good Meeting'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on his way to talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that he expects a "good meeting."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on his way to talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that he expects a "good meeting."

The two are meeting at the UN in New York amid reports that Turkey has blocked NATO talks on Sweden and Finland's membership bids.

NATO ambassadors met earlier in the day to begin talks on Finland and Sweden's accession, but Ankara's obstruction halted any vote, the Financial Times reported.