Cavusoglu Announces Beginning Of New Period In Turkey-Egypt Relations

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:09 PM

Cavusoglu Announces Beginning of New Period in Turkey-Egypt Relations

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Wednesday the beginning of a new period in the relations with Egypt

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Wednesday the beginning of a new period in the relations with Egypt.

The diplomat said earlier that the two countries were resuming diplomatic contacts after a long pause due to the degradation of the bilateral contacts in 2013 following the coup in Egypt. A source in Turkey's foreign ministry told Sputnik that Cavusoglu and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry exchanged congratulations on the beginning of Ramadan.

"A new period is beginning in our relations with Egypt.

There will be mutual visits and bilateral negotiations, why not?" Cavusoglu said, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

The potential appointment of an ambassador to Egypt has not been discussed yet, the diplomat noted.

"We will hold a meeting at the level of deputy ministers and diplomats, but the date has not been set so far," Cavusoglu added.

In August 2013, Turkey and Egypt recalled ambassadors for consultations, and consequently Egypt declared the Turkish ambassador persona non grata, and Turkey took the same step.

More Stories From World

