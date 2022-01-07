Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, to assure him of Ankara's support, Turkish broadcaster NTV said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, to assure him of Ankara's support, Turkish broadcaster NTV said Friday.

The foreign ministers discussed the recent events in Kazakhstan, which has been gripped in violent protests centered around the largest city of Almaty.

They also spoke about the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Turkic States on January 11 that will look into the matter.