Cavusoglu, Blinken Discuss Preparations For Afghan Peace Conference In Istanbul - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken preparations for a peace conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Our minister had constructive and productive phone conversations with his US counterpart Blinken.

The parties discussed the process of a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and preparations for the conference to be held in Istanbul, as well as Syria and other Middle East issues," the source said.

He added that Cavusoglu and Blinken had also discussed issues of bilateral relations.

Earlier, Cavusoglu said that a conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul was scheduled for April. A number of media later reported that the event could take place in the middle of the month.

