MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that the fight against terrorism was an important condition for Ankara to approve Sweden's NATO membership, following Turkey's long-awaited approval of Finland's accession to the alliance.

Earlier in the day, Finland became the 31st member of the NATO alliance. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Sweden had met all the necessary conditions for joining NATO, just like Finland. He added that there should be no obstacles to joining the alliance.

"Reiterated our expectations for #Sweden's NATO accession to FM @TobiasBillstrom (Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom).

Effective cooperation against terrorism is a must," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Turkey initially blocked the process for considering these applications, but in late June, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that was supposed to take into account Ankara's concerns, including the extradition of Kurdish activists.