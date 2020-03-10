UrduPoint.com
Cavusoglu Calls For Revising 2016 Migration Deal, Blames EU For Reneging On Commitments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:06 PM

Cavusoglu Calls for Revising 2016 Migration Deal, Blames EU for Reneging on Commitments

The EU-Ankara migration deal must be revised since Europe has failed to implement its part of commitments, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The EU-Ankara migration deal must be revised since Europe has failed to implement its part of commitments, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency on Tuesday.

In the wake of the escalation in Syria's Idlib in late February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey would no longer be able to restrain the flows of migrants and refugees and opened its border with the EU. Thousands of migrants have since rushed to Turkey's border with Greece and Bulgaria to try to get into Europe. Amid the developments, the EU urged Ankara to stick to the 2016 deal.

"Turkey will never play the role of a supplicant. We have told [Europe] that you need us more than we need you, and you will yet have to appeal to us. The migration deal with the EU should be reviewed.

We are ready for a constructive dialogue. We will work on a road map. If we reach an agreement by March 26, this topic will be on the agenda at a summit of EU leaders," Cavusoglu said.

According to the minister, the EU promised to pay 6 billion Euros ($6.8 billion) to Ankara in two equal tranches, but has not disbursed even the first one in full. Nor has the EU lifted visas for Turkish nationals or unlocked the accession talks, he added.

Under the 2016 migration deal, Ankara pledged to help the EU stem the migration flow from the south. In particular, it committed itself to taking back all undocumented migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.

