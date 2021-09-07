Cavusoglu Condemns US Military Presence in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday condemned the US military presence in Syria and said that it is related to oil fields

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday condemned the US military presence in Syria and said that it is related to oil fields.

"If the United States decides to leave Syria, this is their choice. But they are not in Syria by invitation, they have no common borders.

We are there because we have a common border, the threat of terrorism, we have the right to be there. But we support the territorial integrity of Syria and humanitarian aid. The US approaches it this way - 'there is oil there, so our military will stay there.' But what is this approach? This shouldn't be like that," Cavusoglu told the NTV broadcaster.

The Turkish foreign minister also accused the US of supporting Kurdish militias.