Cavusoglu Confirms US Canceled Warships Passage To Black Sea

Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:54 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed on Thursday that the United States had canceled the passage of its two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea.

A representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that the US had canceled the passage of the vessels. The US Department of Defense refused to comment.

"[The US] has verbally notified us of canceling the vessels passage.

However, if they change their mind, they have three days left to use the previous notification and deploy the vessels, as the notification will still be valid. If the vessels do not pass within three days, then they will have to issue a new notification 15 days ahead of the expected passage," Cavusoglu said on Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

According to the Turkish diplomat, the US recently sent to Turkey 14 notifications about warships passage to the Black Sea, five of were canceled later.

