Cavusoglu Discusses Russian-Ukrainian Issue With New German Top Diplomat - Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and newly-appointed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock discussed over the telephone a range of issues, including ways of defusing Russian-Ukrainian tensions, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Today, the minister held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, congratulated her on her appointment. They discussed issues of bilateral relations, as well as Afghanistan, Russian-Ukrainian tensions, events in Bosnia and Herzegovina and migration," the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, 36 nations, including Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries warned Russia of "severe cost" in case in advances on Ukraine.

Kiev and its Western partners claim that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine and accuse it of troops build-up near the border. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its actions were purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders. It has also stressed, concerning troops movement, that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.