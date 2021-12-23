UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu Discusses Russian-Ukrainian Issue With New German Top Diplomat - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:38 PM

Cavusoglu Discusses Russian-Ukrainian Issue With New German Top Diplomat - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and newly-appointed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock discussed over the telephone a range of issues, including ways of defusing Russian-Ukrainian tensions, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and newly-appointed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock discussed over the telephone a range of issues, including ways of defusing Russian-Ukrainian tensions, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Today, the minister held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, congratulated her on her appointment. They discussed issues of bilateral relations, as well as Afghanistan, Russian-Ukrainian tensions, events in Bosnia and Herzegovina and migration," the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, 36 nations, including Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries warned Russia of "severe cost" in case in advances on Ukraine.

Kiev and its Western partners claim that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine and accuse it of troops build-up near the border. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its actions were purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders. It has also stressed, concerning troops movement, that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Germany United Kingdom Bosnia And Herzegovina United States Border (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanz ..

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia &amp; Nigeria; ..

10 minutes ago
 SDGs on poverty, unemployment, health, education, ..

SDGs on poverty, unemployment, health, education, environment reviewed

56 seconds ago
 EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

2 hours ago
 Lufthansa Cancels About 33,000 Flights in Winter S ..

Lufthansa Cancels About 33,000 Flights in Winter Schedule Due to Omicron - CEO

59 seconds ago
 Chemical Weapons Present in Ukraine - Self-Proclai ..

Chemical Weapons Present in Ukraine - Self-Proclaimed DPR Head

1 minute ago
 Turkish Court Again Rules to Keep Philanthropist K ..

Turkish Court Again Rules to Keep Philanthropist Kavala in Custody Pending Trial ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.