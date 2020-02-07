Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he had discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the situation in Syria's Idlib and noted the importance of further talks on the matter between Ankara and Moscow

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he had discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the situation in Syria's Idlib and noted the importance of further talks on the matter between Ankara and Moscow.

On Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's attack in Idlib killed five Turkish military officers and a civilian staffer violating the 2018 Russia-Turkey deal on the demilitarized zone in Idlib. Ankara threatened to use military force unless the situation changed.

"It is necessary to think about the human factor as well, we will do everything for this. There are so many people under the bombs, and the world keeps silent. Even if we are left alone in [settling] this matter, we will do all that is necessary.

We discussed this over the phone with Lavrov, there is a need to continue negotiations with Russia, we will solve these issues together," Cavusoglu said at a press conference during his visit to Azerbaijan's Baku.

He added that Turkey would not stop and would respond to attacks in Idlib if they continued.

On Wednesday, Erdogan vowed to carry out a military response if Syria's armed forces failed to stop their operation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and withdraw from Turkey's observation posts by the end of February.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister urged Turkey to comply with the existing agreements on Idlib and expressed his regret over Ankara's failure to dissociate the armed opposition from the terrorists there.