Cavusoglu, Guterres Discuss Extension of Grain Deal - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed by phone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the extension of the grain deal, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said after negotiations in Geneva with UN representatives on the situation with the grain deal that Russia did not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days. Russia's further position will be determined depending on the real � not in words, but in deeds � progress in normalizing Russian agricultural exports, including bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, unfreezing financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline.

"Today (March 14), Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. During the conversation, the issues of extending the Istanbul Grain Agreement and the latest developments in Ukraine were discussed," the ministry said.