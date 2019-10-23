UrduPoint.com
Cavusoglu Hails Kremlin Spokesman Peskov As Major Expert On Turkey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:34 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described during a Wednesday interview Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov as a major expert on Turkey, praising his command of the Turkish language

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described during a Wednesday interview Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov as a major expert on Turkey, praising his command of the Turkish language.

"Peskov has a wonderful knowledge of the Turkish language and is one of the major specialists on Turkey. I made an offer to [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov: you read the Turkish version of the memorandum, and I will read the Russian one. He said that Peskov could have read both of them," Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile zone on the border within 150 hours starting from Wednesday.

