Cavusoglu Held Talks With Pompeo Amid Military Operation In Syria - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:08 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held phone talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo amid Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria and US sanctions imposed on Ankara in connection with it, a spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The two top diplomats held the second telephone conversation after the start of the Turkish operation in Syria.

"Our minister held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo," the spokesman said.

