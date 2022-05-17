Cavusoglu Holds Conversation With NATO Cheif - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday after Ankara said it would not support Finland's and Sweden's membership in the alliance, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Today, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with the NATO secretary general," the source said.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara can not say "yes" to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO.