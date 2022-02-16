Cavusoglu Holds Phone Conversations With Lavrov, Kuleba - Reports

Turkish Foreign Minister held phone conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, on Wednesday, the NTV broadcaster reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister held phone conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, on Wednesday, the NTV broadcaster reported.

According to NTV, Cavusoglu discussed tensions between Moscow and Kiev with Lavrov and Kuleba.