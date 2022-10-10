Cavusoglu, Kuleba Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, discussed the latest events in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Following the attacks on several cities in Ukraine this morning, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and exchanged views on recent developments," the ministry said.