Cavusoglu, Kuleba Discuss Upcoming Moscow-Kiev Talks in Istanbul -Turkish Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, discussed the upcoming meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul during a phone conversation on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Today (March 28), Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. During the talks, the latest situation in Ukraine and the talks that will be held in Istanbul between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.