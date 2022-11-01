Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the Black Sea grain deal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the Black Sea grain deal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Saturday, Russia announced the suspension of participation in the export of products from the ports of Ukraine after the terrorist attack by Kiev on ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships in the waters of Sevastopol. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the preparation of the terrorist attack and the training of military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists.

"Today (October 31), Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During the conversation, the topics of the grain corridor, the latest developments in the Caucasus and the meeting of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform were discussed," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.