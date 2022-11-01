UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss By Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the Black Sea grain deal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the Black Sea grain deal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Saturday, Russia announced the suspension of participation in the export of products from the ports of Ukraine after the terrorist attack by Kiev on ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships in the waters of Sevastopol. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the preparation of the terrorist attack and the training of military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists.

"Today (October 31), Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During the conversation, the topics of the grain corridor, the latest developments in the Caucasus and the meeting of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform were discussed," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Kiev October From

Recent Stories

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

2 seconds ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

1 minute ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 minute ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

28 minutes ago
 Putin Says Not Everything Agreed on Karabakh, But ..

Putin Says Not Everything Agreed on Karabakh, But These Are Steps Forward

28 minutes ago
 Biden Sends Condolences to Victims of Bridge Colla ..

Biden Sends Condolences to Victims of Bridge Collapse in India - White House

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.