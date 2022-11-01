Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation around the grain deal by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation around the grain deal by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Today (November 1), Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During the conversation, the issue of the grain corridor was discussed," the ministry said.