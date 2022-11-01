UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation around the grain deal by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation around the grain deal by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Today (November 1), Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During the conversation, the issue of the grain corridor was discussed," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia November

Recent Stories

PPF horrifies over death of female reporter

PPF horrifies over death of female reporter

2 minutes ago
 Minister urges PTI to come for dialogue, avoid agi ..

Minister urges PTI to come for dialogue, avoid agitation

2 minutes ago
 Russian Sailors on Historical Boat Replica Pilgrim ..

Russian Sailors on Historical Boat Replica Pilgrim Complete Trip From Alaska to ..

2 minutes ago
 WHO Still Considering Monkeypox Outbreak as Intern ..

WHO Still Considering Monkeypox Outbreak as International Emergency

13 minutes ago
 Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28

Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28

13 minutes ago
 Justice Athar Minallah inaugurates Islamabad's fir ..

Justice Athar Minallah inaugurates Islamabad's first judicial complex

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.