Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria During Phone Conversation - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, issues related to the meeting of the 'quartet' of foreign ministers (of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran) on Syria, which took place in Moscow, were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.