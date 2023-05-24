UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation In Syria During Phone Conversation - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria During Phone Conversation - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, issues related to the meeting of the 'quartet' of foreign ministers (of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran) on Syria, which took place in Moscow, were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey

Recent Stories

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But He ..

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But Health Remains Poor - Son

3 minutes ago
 BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs ..

BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs 6.76 billion

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for ..

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for full court bench to decide el ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top prior ..

Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top priority agenda: Minister for Natio ..

3 minutes ago
 95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identif ..

95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identified; 60% arrested: Cabinet tol ..

3 minutes ago
 Two Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Two Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.