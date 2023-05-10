UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Syria, Ukraine, Grain Deal In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Syria, Ukraine, Grain Deal in Moscow

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he discussed the situation in Syria, the conflict in Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he discussed the situation in Syria, the conflict in Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, a quadrilateral ministerial meeting on the normalization of ties between Syria and Turkey took place in Moscow, with the top diplomats from Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syria participating in the event.

"After a short discussion of the situation in Syria, we discussed a number of bilateral issues and regional issues, in particular, assessed the situation in Ukraine, as well as events in the Caucasus and Azerbaijan's relations with Armenia," Cavusoglu told a briefing in Antalya after returning from Moscow, adding that he also discussed the grain deal with Lavrov.

The minister also said that Turkey hopes that the grain deal will be extended for two months.

"I hope that we will get a positive outcome from the negotiations. At the end point, negotiations between (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) and respected (Russian President Vladimir) Putin are possible. We are counting on the result of extending the deal for at least two months," Cavusoglu said.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Armenia Vladimir Putin Antalya Azerbaijan Tayyip Erdogan Event From Top

Recent Stories

Hungary Refuses to Host 2024 European Skating Cham ..

Hungary Refuses to Host 2024 European Skating Championships - Skating Union

4 minutes ago
 Chinese Company ensures safe drinking water for Is ..

Chinese Company ensures safe drinking water for Islamabad students

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani Army to Be Deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

Pakistani Army to Be Deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Due to Unrest - Min ..

4 minutes ago
 CBUAE&#039;s robust policy framework supports fina ..

CBUAE&#039;s robust policy framework supports financial stability: Mansour bin Z ..

20 minutes ago
 UK to Revoke EU Law Supremacy by End of 2023 - Tra ..

UK to Revoke EU Law Supremacy by End of 2023 - Trade Secretary

3 seconds ago
 Funds Seized From Russian Embassy, Trade Mission i ..

Funds Seized From Russian Embassy, Trade Mission in Warsaw Amount to $1.2Mln - R ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.