Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Syria, Ukraine, Grain Deal in Moscow

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he discussed the situation in Syria, the conflict in Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, a quadrilateral ministerial meeting on the normalization of ties between Syria and Turkey took place in Moscow, with the top diplomats from Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syria participating in the event.

"After a short discussion of the situation in Syria, we discussed a number of bilateral issues and regional issues, in particular, assessed the situation in Ukraine, as well as events in the Caucasus and Azerbaijan's relations with Armenia," Cavusoglu told a briefing in Antalya after returning from Moscow, adding that he also discussed the grain deal with Lavrov.

The minister also said that Turkey hopes that the grain deal will be extended for two months.

"I hope that we will get a positive outcome from the negotiations. At the end point, negotiations between (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) and respected (Russian President Vladimir) Putin are possible. We are counting on the result of extending the deal for at least two months," Cavusoglu said.