Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Turkish-Russian Relations, Regional Problems - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed by phone bilateral relations and regional problems, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Our minister held a phone conversation today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. They discussed bilateral relations and some regional problems," the source said.