Cavusoglu, NATO Secretary General Spoke by Phone - Turkish Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by phone amid a deterioration of the situation in Syria's Idlib, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Turkish province of Hatay, Rahmi Dogan, said nine Turkish soldiers had been killed in Idlib during an air attack by government forces. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting on Thursday evening, attended by the heads of security agencies and the foreign minister.

"Our minister had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg," the Turkish ministry said in a statement.