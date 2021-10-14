Cavusoglu Negotiating With Taliban Delegation in Ankara - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is holding negotiations with a delegation of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) in Ankara, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Thursday.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Minister earlier confirmed to Sputnik that a Taliban delegation will arrive in Ankara to discuss issues of common interests, including trade, migration, humanitarian assistance and air transport operation.

"The Turkish delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, is holding negotiations with the delegation of the interim Afghan government, headed by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The meeting is taking place in the building of the Turkish Foreign Ministry," the source said.