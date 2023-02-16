Cavusoglu Planning to Discuss Ukraine, Other Issues With Blinken on February 20

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he was planning to discuss the NATO membership of Sweden and Finland and the situation in Ukraine with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, among other issues during talks on February 20 in Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he was planning to discuss the NATO membership of Sweden and Finland and the situation in Ukraine with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, among other issues during talks on February 20 in Ankara.

"On Monday, he (Blinken) is expected to arrive in Ankara. We will start negotiations in the morning. The main topic, of course, is liqidating the consequences of earthquakes. Among other topics, we plan to discuss the NATO membership of Sweden and Finland, the situation in Ukraine and issues on the bilateral agenda.

We think we will inform you (reporters) about everything during the press conference," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

On Wednesday, the US State Department said that Blinken would pay visits to Germany, Turkey and Greece, as well as attend the Munich Security Conference between February 16 and February 22.